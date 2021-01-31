New York Takes Steps Toward Reopening Middle and High Schools

New York City’s Department of Education has taken its first steps toward reopening middle schools and high schools, all of which have been closed for in-person instruction since November as the result of rising coronavirus infection rates across the city.

The agency sent an email to middle school principals Saturday to prepare for the possibility of reopening, asking them to complete a “School In-person instruction survey" by Feb. 5. The survey asked them to detail their “capacity to provide in-person instruction 5 days a week."

“We are encouraging your school to begin planning on how you will serve all blended learning students in-person as many days per week as possible, which may necessitate modifying previously assigned teacher programs," the agency said in the letter.

“We know that many schools were already providing 5 days of in-person instruction per week to some or all their students prior to transitioning to full remote, and many more will be able to based on their in-person attendance and space," the letter read.

The DOE’s letter follows statements by Mayor Bill de Blasio in recent news conferences saying that he would release a plan in February about when the city plans to reopen middle and high schools. The official reopening could happen in the spring, he said, depending on the availability of vaccinations and testing. The mayor’s statements are drawing concern from the city’s teachers union, which says testing and tracing in the city’s schools “is at capacity," and vaccination is “lackluster."

“The city is barely managing all the aspects of the current random testing program and tracing requirements," said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, which represents 120,000 DOE employees. “They are not prepared to handle any additional schools."

In a Friday press conference, Mr. de Blasio said he anticipates that middle and high schools will open during this school year.

“Obviously, the big factors here are what’s going on with the coronavirus, in general, what’s going on with the variants, what’s going on with the vaccine," he said.

Middle schools would reopen first, and then the city would “work our way up to high school," Mr. de Blasio said.

The city is vaccinating teachers and school staff, and Mr. de Blasio said the reopening effort will rely on having enough testing capacity.

The DOE letter told principals to review their ability to provide for students with disabilities, students in shelters, multilingual learners and those “needing academic interventions."

DOE spokesman Nathaniel Styer said the agency’s goal is to bring students back in-person “for as many days a week as possible, while maintaining our high health and safety standards.

“We are surveying school leaders to determine their capacity to serve blended learning students in-person as many days as possible, as well as what additional resources and support they might need for a safe return to school buildings," he said.

The survey is similar to the one given to elementary school principals before reopening for 5-day-a-week instruction in December.

The nation’s largest school district has had a rocky school year due to the pandemic. Teacher shortages and concerns about the district’s Covid-19 testing plan delayed the start of in-person instruction until late September. Mr. de Blasio suspended in-person classes on Nov. 19 after the rate of positive Covid-19 tests in the city over a seven-day average hit 3%, a threshold set by city officials before the academic year as a trigger for closures.

Schools reopened in December offering in-person learning a few days a week for students in preschool programs and kindergarten through fifth grades. Middle and high-school students have had remote learning only.

The city’s testing of school staff and students has shown a low infection rate in classrooms, leading officials to reconsider the 3% mark for closures. City officials have said that some decisions regarding school closures are being made on a school-by-school basis using state guidelines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via