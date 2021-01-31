New York Takes Steps Toward Reopening Middle and High Schools

New York Takes Steps Toward Reopening Middle and High Schools3 min read . 02:07 PM IST
School district surveys middle school principals on ability to provide in-person instruction; teachers union balks
New York City’s Department of Education has taken its first steps toward reopening middle schools and high schools, all of which have been closed for in-person instruction since November as the result of rising coronavirus infection rates across the city.
