New York techie quits ₹1.69 crore Amazon job over return-to-office order
A former Amazon software development manager in New York gave up a ₹1.69 crore job rather than relocate to the company's office, citing a huge pay cut as worth it.
A New York-based software professional has revealed that they gave up a ₹1.69 crore job after the company they were working with asked them to return to office. The techie is known to be a former employee of Amazon. They worked as a software development manager in Amazon, which they quit upon being asked to return to office.