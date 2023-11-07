New York techie quits 1.69 crore Amazon job over return-to-office order

A former Amazon software development manager in New York gave up a ₹1.69 crore job rather than relocate to the company's office, citing a huge pay cut as worth it.

A New York-based software professional has revealed that they gave up a ₹1.69 crore job after the company they were working with asked them to return to office. The techie is known to be a former employee of Amazon. They worked as a software development manager in Amazon, which they quit upon being asked to return to office.

The person has said that huge pay cut was ‘worth’ rather than being forced to move across the country and abandon their dream life for the job, Hindustan Times reports.

The techie told Business Insider that they had started work with the e-commerce giant in April 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded. He recently bought a property and was in no mood to relocate.

Earlier in February this year, Amazon had issued an order asking employees to begin preparations to return to office. The software developer in question said the order had triggered chaos within internal teams in the company.

The New York based techie had informed the news outlet that as soon as the Work from Office order was issued, some managers quickly implemented the order and enforced disciplinary measures against employees to failed to comply.

Business Insider reports, this professional was reporting to a manager who insisted the former worked in Seattle, nearly 3,000 miles away from New York. The diktat, according to the techie was issued despite the professional being promoted to a position designating as a remote role.

The techie informed that they had tried to negotiate before Amazon company officials that the relocation would cost them and their family a whopping ₹1.24 crore. They also asked for a relocation package, but it elicited no response.

The professional revealed they started putting in job applications after a conversation with their manager.

The former Amazon software engineer said that they felt the work from office order was intentional the way the company was pushing people out. According to Business Insider report the techie finally ended up with a new job and is getting paid the same base salary as Amazon.

An Amazon spokesperson Brad Glasser told the website that the company could not verify the account after Insider refused to reveal the identity of the source.

"We've repeatedly made our position clear: In February, we shared with employees that we'd be asking them to start coming into the office three or more days per week beginning in May because we believe it would yield the best long-term results for our customers, business, and culture," Glasser was quoted as saying.

