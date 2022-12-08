The employees at the New York Times to go on a strike on 8 December for 24 hours after failed negotiations with the news publisher.
More than 1,100 union employees at the New York Times Co to walk out for one day after failing to negotiate a "complete and equitable contract" with the news publisher, making it first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years.
In a tweet, the NewsGuild wrote, “Over 1100 New York Times workers are now officially on work stoppage, the first of this scale at the company in 4 decades. It’s never an easy decision to refuse to do work you love, but our members are willing to do what it takes to win a better newsroom for all."
Why did New York Times employees go on strike?
Newsroom employees and other members of The NewsGuild of New York said that they are fed up with bargaining that has dragged on since their last contract expired in March 2021. The union announced last week that more than 1,100 employees would stage a 24-hour work stoppage starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday unless the two sides reach a contract deal.
Stacy Cowley, a finance reporter and union representative, told AP that the union is seeking 10 percent pay raises at ratification, which she said would make up for raises not received over the past two years.
She also said the union wants the contract to guarantee employees the option to work remotely some of the time, if their roles allow for it, but the company wants the right to recall workers to the office full time. Cowley said the Times has required its staff to be in office three days a week but many have been showing up less often in an informal protest.
A New York Times Reporter in a tweet wrote, “I'm sorry to share that negotiations with the Times collapsed tonight when the company walked off the table. I along with more than 1,000 of my colleagues will be on a 24-hour walk-out starting tonight at midnight."
Another journalist wrote, “It is heartbreaking to have to stand with nearly 1,200 colleagues who sacrifice everything for the good of this place, hat in hand, asking NYT to show us they value us. But here we are. While I'm devastated, I have never been prouder to be in such good company."
What did the company say on the strike?
In a statement, a New York Times spokesperson said the company was “disappointed" that the NewsGuild was threatening to strike.
“We are prepared to ensure the Times continues to serve our readers without disruption," the Times spokesperson said.
As per Associated Press report, negotiations did take place on Tuesday and some of Wednesday, but the sides remained far apart on issues including wage increases and remote-work policies.
On Wednesday evening the union said via Twitter that a deal had not been reached and the walkout was happening. “We were ready to work for as long as it took to reach a fair deal," it said, “but management walked away from the table with five hours to go."
“We know what we’re worth," the union added.
It was unclear how Thursday's coverage would be affected, but the strike's supporters include members of the fast-paced live-news desk, which covers breaking news for the digital paper. Employees were planning a rally for that afternoon outside the newspaper's offices near Times Square.
New York Times spokesperson Danielle Rhoades Ha told The Associated Press the company has “solid plans in place" to continue producing content, including relying on international reporters and other journalists who are not union members.
In a note sent to guild-represented staff Tuesday night, Deputy Managing Editor Cliff Levy called the planned strike “puzzling" and “an unsettling moment in negotiations over a new contract." He said it would be the first strike by the bargaining unit since 1981 and “comes despite intensifying efforts by the company to make progress."
But in a letter signed by more than 1,000 employees, the NewsGuild said management has been “dragging its feet" bargaining for nearly two years and “time is running out to reach a fair contract" by the end of the year.
The NewsGuild also said the company told employees planning to strike they would not get paid for the duration of the walkout. Members were also asked to work extra hours get work done ahead of the strike, according to the union.
Meanwhile, The New York Times has seen other, shorter walkouts in recent years, including a half-day protest in August by a new union representing technology workers who claimed unfair labor practices.
In one breakthrough that both sides called significant, the company backed off its proposal to replace the existing adjustable pension plan with an enhanced 401 (k) retirement plan. The Times offered instead to let the union choose between the two. The company also agreed to expand fertility treatment benefits.
Levy said the company has also offered to raise wages by 5.5 percent upon ratification of the contract, followed by 3 percent hikes in 2023 and 2024. That would be an increase from the 2.2 percent annual increases in the expired contract.
