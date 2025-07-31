New York Times building in Manhattan defaced using red paint? Video and photos go viral

The New York Times headquarters in Manhattan was vandalised today, reportedly in response to a report on Gaza. The videos of the vandalised building went viral online, showing “NYT lies, Gaza dies” written in bold white letters, along with red paint smeared on the publication's logo.

The clips and images shared by the residents and locals on X (formerly Twitter) associated the vandalism with pro-Palestinian activists. Along with the NYT headquarters, a Starbucks logo near the office in Manhattan was also smeared with red paint.

Watch video here -

Controversy over report on starvation According to a report by the Jerusalem Post, the vandalism took place after the NYT revised its article about starvation in Gaza on Tuesday, where a child reported in the story and on the front page, Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, had a preexisting medical condition influencing his appearance.

“Children in Gaza are malnourished and starving, as New York Times reporters and others have documented. We recently ran a story about Gaza's most vulnerable civilians, including Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, who is about 18 months old and suffers from severe malnutrition. We have since learned new information, including from the hospital that treated him and his medical records, and have updated our story to add context about his pre-existing health problems. This additional detail gives readers a greater understanding of his situation,” NYT posted a statement on X.

Former prime minister of Israel Naftali Bennett reacted to the publication's clarification and wrote on X, “This is simply unbelievable. After generating a tsunami of hate towards Israel with that terrifying picture, the NYT now quietly admits that the boy has pre-existing conditions.”