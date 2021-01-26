New York to ease some covid-19 restrictions as cases decline

New York will start relaxing economic restrictions that were imposed after Thanksgiving to respond to an increase in novel coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

The Democratic governor said in Buffalo that the state would allow elective surgeries to resume in Erie County, where they were halted on Dec. 4. He also said the state Health Department would review other restrictions that cover parts of New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and New Rochelle. During the fall, the state imposed localized restrictions based on infection rates, but Mr. Cuomo abandoned the approach in favor of a metric that looked at hospital capacity.

Mr. Cuomo said he wasn’t re-examining the state’s ban on indoor dining in New York City “at this point." After a court ruling, indoor dining is allowed, with restrictions, in all other areas of the state.

The changes come after another 167 people died from Covid-19 and the number of patients in hospitals around the state increased to 8,730 since Sunday. But Mr. Cuomo said downward trends in virus positivity rates, hospital admissions and transmission figures prompted the re-examination of restrictions.

“We believe that we are at the end of the holiday spike period," he said.

The state has almost exhausted its supply of vaccines, Mr. Cuomo said Monday. As of Monday, the state has distributed 1.18 million first doses and 143,952 second doses to eligible patients, according to the state Department of Health. In the last six weeks, 72% of the state’s 438,563 hospital workers have received at least one vaccine dose. The department said New York has received 1.3 million first doses and 564,600 second doses from the federal government.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.4 million doses have been allocated to New York and 1.37 million have been administered as of Sunday. The CDC figures include a federal program to vaccinate nursing home residents; the state figures don’t.

Frustration about the inability to secure an appointment for a vaccine continued across the tri-state region over the weekend. In New York, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican from Corning, called for the federal government to take over distribution from the state. He said the state’s decision, based on federal guidance, to allow people ages 65 and older to register for the vaccine has created a flood of demand that couldn’t be met.

“They lose faith in the system. They give up, they don’t actually follow up on their appointments, and they say, ‘Screw that,’" Mr. Reed said in an interview.

Nearly 3,000 older New Yorkers said they had problems using Internet and phone systems to secure a vaccine appointment, according to a survey released Friday by AARP, which represents people over age 50.

Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Mr. Cuomo, blamed the frustration on the Trump administration’s “failure to secure the vaccines we need."

In New Jersey, appointments for Covid-19 vaccines remain scarce. The state on Monday launched a new telephone hotline that people can call to make appointments, and it was quickly flooded with 17,000 calls in the first hour it opened, according to state health officials.

“We continue to have a tremendous imbalance between the demand for vaccines and the supply of actual vaccines," said Judy Persichilli, commissioner of New Jersey’s state Department of Health. She urged residents to be patient.

So far, New Jersey has administered 565,401 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, Ms. Persichilli said. The state has so far been allocated 989,900 doses, according to the CDC.

In Connecticut, health officials confirmed that four additional cases of the United Kingdom variant of Covid-19 have been identified, raising the total number of cases in the state to eight. The four individuals live in New Haven and Oxford, according to the state.

“This new strain, which is considered to be more easily transmitted, is spreading quickly throughout the world, and it’s highly likely that these are not the only eight cases in Connecticut," Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, said in a news release Monday. “That is why it is so important that everyone continues taking precautions to prevent transmission of this disease."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

