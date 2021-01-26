New York to ease some covid-19 restrictions as cases decline

The Democratic governor said in Buffalo that the state would allow elective surgeries to resume in Erie County, where they were halted on Dec. 4. He also said the state Health Department would review other restrictions that cover parts of New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and New Rochelle. During the fall, the state imposed localized restrictions based on infection rates, but Mr. Cuomo abandoned the approach in favor of a metric that looked at hospital capacity.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in