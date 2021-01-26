New York to ease some covid-19 restrictions as cases decline

New York to ease some covid-19 restrictions as cases decline3 min read . 10:53 AM IST
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is loosening economic curbs imposed after Thanksgiving to respond to a holiday increase in cases
New York will start relaxing economic restrictions that were imposed after Thanksgiving to respond to an increase in novel coronavirus cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
The Democratic governor said in Buffalo that the state would allow elective surgeries to resume in Erie County, where they were halted on Dec. 4. He also said the state Health Department would review other restrictions that cover parts of New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and New Rochelle. During the fall, the state imposed localized restrictions based on infection rates, but Mr. Cuomo abandoned the approach in favor of a metric that looked at hospital capacity.
