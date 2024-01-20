New York to London in just 3.5 hours soon! NASA unveils X-59 supersonic jet ‘son of Concorde’
NASA and Lockheed Martin have unveiled the X-59 supersonic aircraft, capable of flying at speeds of 925 miles per hour and causing less sonic booms. The aircraft is designed to redefine the future of supersonic travel.
New York to London in just three and a half hours soon! The aeronautic officials debuted a new X-59 supersonic aircraft which is capable of flying faster than the speed of sound. The 100-foot-long and 30-foot-wide plane was rolled out by NASA and Lockheed Martin on Friday in Palmdale, California.