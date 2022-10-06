Maitland Jones Jr. has a long history in the field of organic chemistry. The writer of a widely-used textbook taught the subject for many years, first at Princeton and then at New York University. He, along with his research team, has released 225 papers over over 40 years.

However, 82 of his 350 students filed a petition against him last spring as the university began to unwind from coronavirus pandemic restrictions. They argued that their grades did not meet the standards necessary for admission to medical school.

In 2007, Jones left Princeton and began giving yearly contracts to teach organic chemistry at NYU. He claimed in an interview that a decade ago, despite the fact that more students were enrolling in his class in an effort to pursue medical vocations, he began to see a loss of focus among the pupils.

The 84-year-old professor did voice his opinion In defence of his standards. The professor believed that the pupils were skipping class and not paying attention to the films. Therefore, they were unable to respond to the inquiries.

The university deans, however, fired him shortly before the start of the autumn semester. The students, who struggled to get into medical school, were on track to become doctors anyway. Yet the institution terminated the professor’s employment.

Other chemistry professors objected to the decisions, and pro-Jones students offered gushing letters of support as there were equal and opposing emotions to the university's handling of the petition.

In 2017, Maitland was recognised as one of “coolest" professors at the New York University. and garnered accolades for his teaching. Termed as “an internationally renowned experimental chemist", people apparently leave Maitland's course with the best tools to use to pursue a career in chemistry because he challenges his students to comprehend organic chemistry in a completely-new way.