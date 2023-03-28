New York waits... and waits... for expected Trump indictment3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 05:25 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump is yet to be arrested in the hush money payments case where he is alleged to pay off porn star Stormy Daniels to keep their affair quiet.
Nine days after Donald Trump announced he was about to be arrested over a hush-money payment to a porn star, the world still awaits what would be one of the most famous police mugshots in history.
