New York will initially get enough covid-19 vaccine for over 1 lakh people
Officials expect delivery of first doses by Dec. 15, pending federal approvals
New York expects to receive enough doses of a covid-19 vaccine on Dec. 15 to begin immunizing 170,000 people, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday
Mr. Cuomo said at a news conference that the initial batch of vaccines— manufactured by Pfizer Inc. in partnership with BioNTech SE—will be distributed to residents of nursing homes and staff in those facilities. The companies will send the necessary second doses of the medicine roughly three weeks later to fully inoculate those recipients.
