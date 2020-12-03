Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >New York will initially get enough covid-19 vaccine for over 1 lakh people
Hospital-based health-care workers in the state would be vaccinated after people who live and work in nursing homes

New York will initially get enough covid-19 vaccine for over 1 lakh people

3 min read . 04:29 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Officials expect delivery of first doses by Dec. 15, pending federal approvals

New York expects to receive enough doses of a covid-19 vaccine on Dec. 15 to begin immunizing 170,000 people, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday

Mr. Cuomo said at a news conference that the initial batch of vaccines— manufactured by Pfizer Inc. in partnership with BioNTech SE—will be distributed to residents of nursing homes and staff in those facilities. The companies will send the necessary second doses of the medicine roughly three weeks later to fully inoculate those recipients.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.