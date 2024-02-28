New York's Albert Einstein medical school students don't need to pay tuition fees - here's why
A New York medical school eliminates tuition fees with a $1 billion donation, making it one of the largest gifts to an educational institution in the US. Albert Einstein College of Medicine students will no longer have to pay the annual $60,000 tuition fee.
A New York medical school will scrap tuition fees after receiving a "transformational gift" worth $1 billion from a wealthy benefactor, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine's parent organization said in a statement.
