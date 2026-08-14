New Zealand announces ‘important’ visitor visa rules: Over 20 visas to be impacted — Check details here

The New Zealand immigration department announced a key change in the visitor visa application form earlier this week. It said that new applications will be available exclusively through Immigration New Zealand's (INZ) enhanced Immigration Online system starting September 24, 2026. At the same time, the government issued an advisory for those using the old system for visitor visa applications.

The move is part of New Zealand's broader plan to shift visa services to a single digital platform and streamline the application process for both applicants and immigration officials.

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"From 24 September 2026, new applications for most visitor visas will be available exclusively through Immigration New Zealand's (INZ) enhanced Immigration Online system," the statement released on August 11 read.

It noted that many visitor visa products moved to enhanced Immigration Online since the system was first introduced in 2021. "Over time, we have progressively moved more visas onto the enhanced system and with the transition of Group and Tour Escort visitor visa applications from 24 August 2026, most visitor visas will then be available through enhanced Immigration Online," it added.

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The New Zealand government said that enhanced Immigration Online "is our preferred system for receiving visitor visa applications," and that they are closing some visitor visa application forms in old online system, "allowing us to focus on delivering a more efficient and effective visa application process for both customers and staff."

The New Zealand government issued key updates for those currently using the old system for visitor visa applications. Here are some important things they need to know:

Key dates From September, 24, 2026: You will no longer be able to create new applications for these visas in the old system. New applications for these visa types must be submitted through enhanced Immigration Online.

Existing draft applications can still be completed and submitted through the old system. You do not need to resubmit an application if you have already submitted it. "We will be actively contacting draft application holders," the government added.

From October 8, 2026: The specified list of application forms will close in the old system, and any remaining draft applications will be deleted. You will need to start a new application in enhanced Immigration Online if you still wish to apply.

You will continue to have access to your submitted applications in the old system to upload documents and respond to requests from Immigration New Zealand until the application is decided and the decision is communicated to you.

It clarified that applications submitted through the enhanced system will be prioritised for assessment.

August 24, 2026: These visas will be available in enhanced Immigration Online from August 24, 2026:

1. Approved Destination Status (ADS) Group Visitor Visa

2. Group Visitor Visa — replacing MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and FAO (Foreign Affairs Official) in the enhanced system

3. Tour Escort Visitor Visa

Visitor Visas to be affected by this change 1. Business Visitor Visa

2. Academic Visitor Visa

3. Arts and Music Festival Visitor Visa

4. Culturally Arranged Marriage Visitor Visa

5. Crew joining a Ship or Plane Visitor Visa

6. Dismissed Worker Visitor Visa

7. Escort of Medical Patients Visitor Visa

8. German Law Student Visitor Visa

9. Guardian Visitor Visa

10. Medical Treatment Visitor Visa

11. Occupational Registration Visitor Visa

12. Parent and Grandparent Visitor Visa

13. Pitcairn Islander Visitor Visa

14. Private Yacht or Plane Visitor Visa

15. Short-term Entertainment Act Visitor Visa

16. Sports Events Visitor Visa

17. Super Yachts Visitor Visa

18. Trafficking Child Victim Visitor Visa (applications for this visa will be paper only)

19. Visiting Media Visitor Visa

Visitor visas not affected by this change No changes will be made to the following list of visitor visa application forms. These will remain available in the old system until they are transitioned to enhanced Immigration Online:

1. Partner of a New Zealander Visitor Visa

2. Child of a New Zealander Visitor Visa.

The following visas were transitioned to the enhanced system in June 2026:

1. Partner of Military Visitor Visa

2. Child of Military Visitor Visa

3. Partner of a Student Visitor Visa

4. Child of a Student Visitor Visa

5. Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa