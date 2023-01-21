New Zealand: Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as next PM2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:45 AM IST
New Zealand Labour Party's sole candidate Chris Hipkins will replace Jacinda Ardern as the next New Zealand Prime Minister
Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour party and New Zealand's prime minister after being the only candidate to be nominated for the role, the Labour Party said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×