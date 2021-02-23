OPEN APP
Home >News >World >New Zealand coronavirus cluster grows with three new cases
Nurse manager Sue McGrady receives the Pfizer vaccine at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Vaccination Hub (AP)
Nurse manager Sue McGrady receives the Pfizer vaccine at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital Vaccination Hub (AP)

New Zealand coronavirus cluster grows with three new cases

1 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2021, 12:50 PM IST Reuters

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted a brief Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland last week, saying the measures had helped limit the spread of the infection to a family of three

New Zealand reported three new locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as the cluster in its biggest city of Auckland expanded just days after authorities were forced to impose fresh curbs.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lifted a brief Covid-19 lockdown in Auckland last week, saying the measures had helped limit the spread of the infection to a family of three.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Logo of Noida International Airport

Noida airport: Residential growth along expressway likely in 4 yrs, say developers on UP budget

2 min read . 02:28 PM IST
Gujarati passengers perform 'Garba' after the train they were travelling in halted at Jalandhar Railway Station.

Covid-19: From railway stations to border check posts, Gujarat to screen people entering state

2 min read . 02:09 PM IST
India's total Covid-19 tally surged to 1,10,16,434.

Uttarakhand makes Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from these states

1 min read . 02:08 PM IST
Auto Rickshaws parked on the road

Mumbai: Taxi-rickshaw fares to increase by 3 from March 1

1 min read . 01:48 PM IST

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

However, a student from Papatoetoe High School in Auckland was reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the day. Health authorities later said that two siblings of the student were also infected with the virus, and have asked everyone linked to the school to get re-tested.

Officials have also called on people who had visited specific locations to self isolate and call local health officials for advice on testing.

Auckland's nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown earlier this month, after a family of three - two adults and a child - were diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of coronavirus.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout