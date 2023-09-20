Earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hits New Zealand, no serious damage or injuries reported1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 06:20 AM IST
New Zealand Earthquake: An earthquake of 6.0 magnitude, the largest in the country this year, struck near Geraldine in the centre of New Zealand’s South Island on Thursday, government seismic monitor Geonet said on Wednesday as reported by Reuters. As per initial reports, no injuries or significant damage has been indicated.