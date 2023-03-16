Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  New Zealand earthquake: Magnitude 7.1 quake strikes Kermadec Islands

New Zealand earthquake: Magnitude 7.1 quake strikes Kermadec Islands

1 min read . 07:59 AM IST Agencies
New Zealand earthquake: There is no tsunami threat to Australia, the country’s Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet.

New Zealand earthquake: Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the epicenter,USGS says in a separate statement.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck in Kermadec Islands region, located north of New Zealand, on Thursday morning, according to a USGS statement.

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck in Kermadec Islands region, located north of New Zealand, on Thursday morning, according to a USGS statement.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km. Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the epicenter, the agency says in a separate statement.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km. Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 300 kilometers of the epicenter, the agency says in a separate statement.

There is no tsunami threat to Australia, the country’s Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet. 

There is no tsunami threat to Australia, the country’s Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet. 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP