Business News/ News / World/  New Zealand eases visa rules: Here's how it will impact Indian workers

Sudeshna Ghoshal

  • New Zealand's government has updated visa policies, removing the median pay requirement and reducing work experience needed for visas. Here are other key changes

New Zealand: Amid labour market shortages, and to streamline immigration procedures, New Zealand has updated its visa and employment requirements.

Several of the recent changes, such as reduction in work experience, extension of work visas, are likely to help Indian migrants, and workers from other countries find employment in New Zealand more easily.

New Zealand visa: Work experience

Earlier, New Zealand required a minimum work experience of three years. Now it has been lowered to two years in order to alleviate severe labour shortages.

Additionally, New Zealand has introduced two new pathways for seasonal workers:

A three-year multi-entry visa for experienced seasonal workers.

A seven-month single-entry visa for lower-skilled workers.

New Zealand visa extension

The visa validity for workers who fall under the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) skill levels 4 or 5, has now been extended to three years, from the existing two year period.

New Zealand visa: No wage threshold

The New Zealand government has now removed the median pay criteria for the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) and Specific Purpose Work Visa (SPWV). Although employers still need to post job opportunities and offer salaries that reflect the market rate for the role and location, they would no longer be obligated to meet a predetermined salary criterion.

New Zealand visa: Earnings threshold revised

Although there is no median pay criteria from 2025 onwards, those AEWV visa holders who wish to bring children to New Zealand, must now earn at least NZ$55,844, which is around 27 lakhs annually.

(As of January 5, $1.000 NZD = 48.13 INR)

New Zealand visa: Other changes

From January 2025, employers who are accredited are no longer required to complete the online training modules provided by Employment New Zealand. Instead, Immigration New Zealand will offer easily accessible resources on employment rights and responsibilities.

From April 2025, migrants who want to transition from a student visa or any other work to AEWV will be given interim work rights.

