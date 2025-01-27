New Zealand reportedly relaxed its visa rules to allow foreign visitors to work remotely while in the nation as it leans on tourism to help drive an economic recovery.

As per a Bloomberg report, the government will target highly skilled people, particularly IT workers from Southeast Asia and the US, Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said at a press conference at Wellington Airport on Monday.

“The government’s ambition is that these new visa rules will put New Zealand on the map as a welcoming haven for the world’s talent,” Willis said. “We want more of the world’s wealthy and super-talented people coming in those arrival gates.”

The new visa rules, which take effect immediately, will also allow travelers to extend their time in New Zealand, though Willis cautioned that working for more than 90 days could have tax implications.

New Zealand, which is trying to revive its recession-hit economy, is the latest nation to try to attract foreign talent and investment by offering remote workers, known as digital nomads, the ability to work in the country for a period of time. Other nations that have such visas include Spain and Thailand.

Tourism is New Zealand’s second largest export earner, generating annual revenue of almost NZ$11 billion ($6.3 billion) and generating nearly 200,000 jobs, the government said.

The change applies to all visitor visas, including tourists and people visiting family, as well as partners and guardians on longer-term visas.

Only remote work that’s based overseas is allowed.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Christopher Luxon last week said the nation will establish a one-stop shop, called Invest New Zealand, to bolster foreign direct investment and drive faster economic growth.

