New Zealand fugitive father Tom Phillips shot dead during burglary attempt with children

Police responded to a potential robbery involving a quad bike. Tom Phillips, a father on the run for four years with his children, was shot during a burglary attempt in Piopio after evading capture since 2021 amid a custody dispute.

Published8 Sep 2025, 05:52 AM IST
TOPSHOT - This frame grab taken from closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) video footage, shot on August 27, 2025 and released by the New Zealand Police on August 29, 2025 appears to show fugitive New Zealand father Tom Phillips and one of his children steeling grocery items from a store in the northern New Zealand region of Waikato. New Zealand police released rare images on August 29 apparently showing a fugitive father whose nearly four years on the run with his children have gripped the country. Tom Phillips absconded with his three children in December 2021 after a row with his former partner. He has eluded capture ever since, and police say they think he has been hiding out in the rolling hill country of the North Island's Waikato region. (Photo by Handout / NEW ZEALAND POLICE / AFP) (AFP)

Tom Phillips, a New Zealand father who had been on the run with his three children for nearly four years, was fatally shot by police during an attempted burglary in Piopio, The Guardian reported, citing authorities, on Monday.

Phillips had been living in hiding in the remote Waikato wilderness since late 2021, after fleeing with his children, Ember (now 9), Maverick (10), and Jayda (12)—shortly before Christmas, following a custody dispute with their mother, The Guardian reported.

The family has eluded capture for nearly four years despite several sightings, including CCTV apparently showing Phillips and a child breaking into a store last month, AFP reported.

In the early hours of Monday morning, police were called about a potential robbery at a store by two people on a quad bike.

“Knowing the information that we had previously had that had seen Tom Phillips also in this area, additional staff were called out and responded to that location,” New Zealand Police deputy commissioner of the Northern Districts region Jill Rogers said.

Police stopped the quad bike with spikes, after which gunfire broke out. "A second patrol unit arrived and has engaged the offender, and he has died at the scene," Rogers said.

Children's mother issues statement

The children's mother issued a statement to Radio New Zealand on Monday in which she said she was “deeply relieved” that the “ordeal" for her children had ended.

“They have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care,” said the woman, who has been identified in New Zealand news outlets only by her first name, Cat, as reported by AP.

(With inputs from agencies)

 
 
