New Zealand fugitive father Tom Phillips shot dead during burglary attempt with children

Tom Phillips, a New Zealand father who had been on the run with his three children for nearly four years, was fatally shot by police during an attempted burglary in Piopio, The Guardian reported, citing authorities, on Monday.

Advertisement

Phillips had been living in hiding in the remote Waikato wilderness since late 2021, after fleeing with his children, Ember (now 9), Maverick (10), and Jayda (12)—shortly before Christmas, following a custody dispute with their mother, The Guardian reported.

The family has eluded capture for nearly four years despite several sightings, including CCTV apparently showing Phillips and a child breaking into a store last month, AFP reported.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

In the early hours of Monday morning, police were called about a potential robbery at a store by two people on a quad bike.

“Knowing the information that we had previously had that had seen Tom Phillips also in this area, additional staff were called out and responded to that location,” New Zealand Police deputy commissioner of the Northern Districts region Jill Rogers said.

Police stopped the quad bike with spikes, after which gunfire broke out. "A second patrol unit arrived and has engaged the offender, and he has died at the scene," Rogers said.

Children's mother issues statement The children's mother issued a statement to Radio New Zealand on Monday in which she said she was “deeply relieved” that the “ordeal" for her children had ended.

Advertisement

“They have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care,” said the woman, who has been identified in New Zealand news outlets only by her first name, Cat, as reported by AP.