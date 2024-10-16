New Zealand inflation eases, opening path for big rate cuts
SummaryNew Zealand’s inflation rate returned to within the central bank’s target band for the first time since early 2021 in the third quarter, opening a path to more supersized interest-rate cuts in coming months.
