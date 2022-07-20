New Zealand launches new immigration visa category, opens from September2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 11:41 AM IST
- New Zealand updates: The new Active Investor Plus visa opens on 19 September 2022
To attract experienced, high-value investors to invest in domestic businesses, the New Zealand government has created a new investor migrant visa category. The new Active Investor Plus visa category will replace the existing Investor 1 and Investor 2 visa categories. Eligibility criteria for New Zealand's Active Investor Plus visa category includes a minimum $5 million investment and only 50% of that can be invested in listed equities.