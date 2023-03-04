New Zealand launches ‘Recovery Visa’ scheme: Follow these 4 steps to apply for work visa2 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 09:05 PM IST
The visa will be free for successful applicants, and the government aims to process applications within seven days. The visa will be valid for up to six months.
The New Zealand government has introduced Recovery Visa to expedite the entry of skilled workers who can help the country recover from recent weather-related disasters. The visa is intended to enable overseas specialists to come to the country immediately and provide support in a variety of ways, including emergency response, cleanup, risk assessment, infrastructure and housing stabilization and repair, and direct recovery support.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×