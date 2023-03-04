The New Zealand government has introduced Recovery Visa to expedite the entry of skilled workers who can help the country recover from recent weather-related disasters. The visa is intended to enable overseas specialists to come to the country immediately and provide support in a variety of ways, including emergency response, cleanup, risk assessment, infrastructure and housing stabilization and repair, and direct recovery support.

The announcement of the Recovery Visa comes in response to flooding and the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand. Similar visa programs were implemented after the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes.

Immigration Minister Michael Wood said, "The Recovery Visa means overseas specialists needed to support the recovery efforts can come here immediately". Here is all need to know about the visa scheme:

Who can apply for the visa:

As per New Zealand Immigration, the visa will cover migrant workers are able to provide the following support:

providing emergency response

immediate clean-up

assessing risk or loss

infrastructure, building and housing stabilisation and/or repair (including planning functions)

work that directly supports the recovery (e.g., producing relevant materials for road rebuild, transport drivers, etc)

The visa will be free for successful applicants, and the government aims to process applications within seven days. The visa will be valid for up to six months, Woods informed.

Here's how to apply:

Under work visa, select 'Specific Purpose or Event' as the type of visa applying for.

Select 'Other' as the type of specific purpose or event you are coming to New Zealand for, and write 'Recovery Visa' in the box that appears.

Select '6 months or less' as the length of stay in New Zealand.

Upload the Employer Supplementary Form (INZ 1377) as the 'Evidence required for your Special Purpose or Event work visa' in the 'Upload Documents' section

This visa is not available to industries providing indirect support (e.g. businesses in the affected areas facing an increased demand for services) or to backfill vacancies of people leaving roles to work on the recovery, the website said.

The initiative is a positive development that should help expedite the country's recovery from these natural disasters.