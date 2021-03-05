New Zealand lifts tsunami evacuation orders after Pacific quakes1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2021, 06:33 AM IST
- National Emergency Management Agency said all people who evacuated can now return
New Zealand lifted tsunami evacuation orders covering large swathes of its coastline Friday, declaring "the largest waves have now passed" after a swarm of powerful offshore earthquakes.
"All people who evacuated can now return," said the National Emergency Management Agency, which ordered tens of thousands of residents to flee for higher ground after a series of tremors early Friday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.