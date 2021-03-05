New Zealand lifted tsunami evacuation orders covering large swathes of its coastline Friday, declaring "the largest waves have now passed" after a swarm of powerful offshore earthquakes.

"All people who evacuated can now return," said the National Emergency Management Agency, which ordered tens of thousands of residents to flee for higher ground after a series of tremors early Friday.

