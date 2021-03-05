New Zealand lifts tsunami evacuation orders after Pacific quakes

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Zealand lifted tsunami evacuation orders covering large swathes of its coastline Friday, declaring "the largest waves have now passed" after a swarm of powerful offshore earthquakes.

New Zealand lifted tsunami evacuation orders covering large swathes of its coastline Friday, declaring "the largest waves have now passed" after a swarm of powerful offshore earthquakes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}