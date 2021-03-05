Subscribe
Home >News >World >New Zealand lifts tsunami evacuation orders after Pacific quakes

New Zealand lifts tsunami evacuation orders after Pacific quakes

People watch for signs of a tsunami from a hill above Papamoa Beach, New Zealand, as a tsunami warning is issued Friday, March 5, 2021.
1 min read . 06:33 AM IST AFP

  • National Emergency Management Agency said all people who evacuated can now return

New Zealand lifted tsunami evacuation orders covering large swathes of its coastline Friday, declaring "the largest waves have now passed" after a swarm of powerful offshore earthquakes.

"All people who evacuated can now return," said the National Emergency Management Agency, which ordered tens of thousands of residents to flee for higher ground after a series of tremors early Friday.

