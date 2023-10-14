New Zealand ousts Labour Party after six years, conservative leader Christopher Luxon set to form govt
New Zealand is set to get a center-right government after the Chris Hipkins-led Labour Party conceded defeat on Saturday. The outgoing Prime Minister has spent just nine months at the top job after taking over from Jacinda Ardern in January. With most of the votes tallied, conservative former businessman Christopher Luxon's National Party and its coalition partner ACT are projected to win 62 seats.