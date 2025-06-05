New Zealand Parliament suspends 3 Māori lawmakers who performed haka to protest proposed law

The New Zealand legislators on Thursday voted to enact record suspensions from Parliament for three lawmakers who performed a Māori haka to protest a proposed law, reported AP.

According to the report, Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke received a seven-day ban, while Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi were barred for 21 days.

As per details, three days had been the longest ban for a lawmaker from New Zealand’s Parliament.

In November 2024, Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke and others from the Māori Party performed the haka to oppose a controversial proposed law seeking to redefine the country’s founding treaty between Māori tribes and the British Crown.

Their protest garnered global headlines and provoked months of fraught debate among lawmakers on the consequences for the lawmakers’ actions and place of Māori culture in Parliament.

NZ parliamentary committee recommendations: In May, the New Zealand parliamentary committee recommended suspending three Māori Members of Parliament for performing a protest haka. The Māori members were protesting against the bill, which sought to alter the interpretation of this historic agreement.

In April, the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi bill was rejected by Parliament in a 112 to 11 vote in Wellington.

The parliamentary committee ruled that the haka could have “intimidated” other lawmakers, recommending a one-week suspension for Maipi-Clarke and a 21-day suspension for Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who is of Māori descent, condemned the MPs’ actions, calling them “out-of-control MPs who flout the rules and intimidate others with outrageous hakas.”

However, the Māori Party strongly criticised these recommendations, describing them as a “warning shot to all of us to fall in line.” In a statement, the party said, “When tangata whenua resist, colonial powers reach for the maximum penalty,” using the Māori phrase for “people of the land.” They also noted that these proposed punishments are among the harshest ever recommended by New Zealand’s parliament.

