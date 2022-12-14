'This' country passes bill to ban cigarettes, aims to be smoke-free by 2025

Smoking is injurious to health is a well-known fact. But, still, people across the world smoke tobacco in various forms. The government attempt to warn citizens regarding the ill effects of smoking and also has labeling advisories around it, but restrains from imposing a blanket ban on the sale of such products. But, New Zealand is taking the lead as the country passed a bill banning those aged 14 and under from ever legally buying cigarettes.

