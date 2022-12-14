'This' country passes bill to ban cigarettes, aims to be smoke-free by 2025

'This' country passes bill to ban cigarettes, aims to be smoke-free by 20251 min read . 06:48 PM IST
- The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill is passed with the intention to make country smoke-free by 2025
Smoking is injurious to health is a well-known fact. But, still, people across the world smoke tobacco in various forms. The government attempt to warn citizens regarding the ill effects of smoking and also has labeling advisories around it, but restrains from imposing a blanket ban on the sale of such products. But, New Zealand is taking the lead as the country passed a bill banning those aged 14 and under from ever legally buying cigarettes.
The Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Smoked Tobacco) Amendment Bill is passed with the intention to make New Zealand smoke-free by 2025. The bill aims to ban the sale of tobacco to anyone born after 1 January 2009 and also reduce the number of cigarette retailers in the country.
The bill has received bi-partisan support in the Parliament of New Zealand and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also vowed to reduce the nicotine allowed in smoke tobacco products.
Associate health minister Ayesha Verral informed that the number of tobacco retailers across the nation will be reduced to a tenth of the current strength of around 6,000.
“Thousands of people will live longer, healthier lives and the health system will be $5bn better off from not needing to treat the illnesses caused by smoking, such as numerous types of cancer, heart attacks, strokes, amputations," Ms. Verrall said according to news website Independent.
The legislation targets to curb the huge number of deaths due to tobacco consumption in New Zealand which disproportionately affects the original Maori population. The minister affirmed that the ban will help to improve the life expectancy, especially of the Maori population.
New Zealand's smoking rate was already dropping with 8% adult population smoking in the year 2022. The percentage was 9.4% a year and a half ago, indicating a reducing trend. But, the cases of vaping have been on increase and reached 8.3% in 2022 from 6.2% last year.
Vaping or e-Cigarettes' is inhaling liquid, which is heated to form a vapor. Although it doesn't contain tobacco but is still harmful as it has nicotine and sometimes even marijuana distillate or oil. Several countries are banning e-Cigarettes as they can push teenagers towards smoking.
