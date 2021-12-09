In a bid to create a smoke-free generation, New Zealand has planned to impose a complete ban on young people from buying cigarettes in their lifetime. People aged 14 and under in 2017 will never be allowed to purchase cigarettes in New Zealand, according to a new law expected to be enacted next year.

Currently, New Zealand outlaws tobacco sales to those under 18, and now the country's associate health minister said that from 2027, the age ban would increase by one year annually to keep the cohort smoke-free.

"We want to make sure young people never start smoking so we will make it an offence to sell or supply smoked tobacco products to new cohorts of youth," New Zealand Associate Minister of Health Ayesha Verrall said.

According to the New Zealand government, the smoking rate has dropped in the past decade. A total of 11.6% of people aged over 15 smoke from 18% a decade earlier. However, smoking rates for Maori and Pacifika were far higher – 29% for Maori and 18% for Pasifika.

Health authorities welcomed the crackdown, while retailers expressed concern about the impact on their businesses and warned of the emergence of a black market.

The government did not give specifics about how the new rules would be policed or whether and how they would apply to visitors to the country.

The restrictions would be rolled out in stages from 2024, beginning with a sharp reduction in the number of authorised sellers, followed by reduced nicotine requirements in 2025 and the creation of the "smoke-free" generation from 2027. The new rules would halve the country's smoking rates in as few as 10 years from when they take effect, the government said.

"Cigarette smoking kills 14 New Zealanders every day and two out of three smokers will die as a result of smoking," said New Zealand Medical Association chair Alistair Humphrey in a statement.

"This action plan offers some hope of realising our 2025 Smokefree Aotearoa goal, and keeping our tamariki (Maori children) smokefree."

The new rules will make New Zealand's retail tobacco industry one of the most restricted in the world, just behind Bhutan where cigarette sales are banned outright. New Zealand's neighbour Australia was the first country in the world to mandate plain packaging of cigarettes in 2012.

