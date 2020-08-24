Home >News >World >New Zealand PM Jacinda extends Auckland lockdown to control Covid outbreak
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (REUTERS)

New Zealand PM Jacinda extends Auckland lockdown to control Covid outbreak

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2020, 09:08 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Auckland contributes more than a third of New Zealand’s gross domestic product and is home to 1.6 million people
  • The city was put into level 3 lockdown on August 12

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said largest city Auckland will stay in lockdown four days longer than initially planned to ensure a community outbreak of Covid-19 is under control.

Auckland will exit lockdown at midnight on Aug. 30 rather than on Aug. 26, Ardern told reporters in Wellington on Monday.

Auckland contributes more than a third of New Zealand’s gross domestic product and is home to 1.6 million people. The city was put into level 3 lockdown on Aug. 12 when four cases were discovered, ending the nation’s 102-day Covid free run, while the rest of the country was placed into level 2, requiring social distancing restrictions to be reimposed.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

