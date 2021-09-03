New Zealand police kills attacker after he stabs 6

She said the man, who arrived in New Zealand in 2011, entered a shopping mall in suburban Auckland, seized a knife from a display before going on a stabbing spree.
Six people were wounded, three critically, in the 60 seconds before surveillance officers opened fire.
Terrified shoppers fled for the exits and video footage shot by bystanders showed men running toward the incident before a barrage of shots rang out.
The attack has stirred painful memories of the Christchurch mosques shootings in March 2019, New Zealand's worst terror atrocity, when a white supremacist gunman murdered 51 Muslim worshippers and severely wounded another 40.
"What happened today was despicable, it was hateful, it was wrong," Ardern said after the latest attack.
"It was carried out by an individual, not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity. He alone carries the responsibility for these acts."