New Zealand relaxes immigration rules: Visa extension, special scheme limit hike. Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 01:14 PM IST
- New Zealand announced new immigration rules as the jobless rate stood at 3.3% in the second quarter
New Zealand government has announced temporary changes to immigration rules, aiming to lure overseas workers to fill labour gaps. The measures also include providing median wage exemptions to crucial sectors through sector agreements, temporarily doubling numbers under the Working Holiday Scheme, and extending visas to retain labour already in country, said Immigration Minister Michael Wood in a statement.