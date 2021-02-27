Home >News >World >New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case
1 min read.Updated: 27 Feb 2021, 04:07 PM ISTReuters
The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the country's biggest city, Auckland, will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded.
The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference.