New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case1 min read . 04:07 PM IST
The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the country's biggest city, Auckland, will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the country's biggest city, Auckland, will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded.
The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference.
The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference.
In mid-February, Auckland's nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown after a family of three were diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of COVID-19.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.