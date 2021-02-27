Subscribe


Home >News >World >New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case
In mid-February, Auckland's nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case

1 min read . 04:07 PM IST Reuters

The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that the country's biggest city, Auckland, will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday after a coronavirus community case of unknown origin was recorded.

The rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions that limit public gatherings, among others, she told a news conference.

In mid-February, Auckland's nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown after a family of three were diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of COVID-19.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

