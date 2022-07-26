All you need to know about New Zealand's new investor migrant visa

All you need to know about New Zealand's new investor migrant visa3 min read . 07:48 PM IST
- The New Zealand government under the Immigration Rebalance strategy has introduced the new investor migrant visa category. Read below to know more
NEW DELHI :New Zealand like Canada has also introduced a new investor migrant visa category that aims to attract experienced, high-value investors to invest in domestic businesses. The New Zealand government under the Immigration Rebalance strategy introduced this visa category.
Minister for Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash and Immigration Minister Michael Wood in Christchurch announced the launch of this visa category.
“We have so many fantastic businesses in New Zealand that are making a real name for themselves in the global marketplace. Our Government has a goal to support these businesses to grow into even more successful global brands, and updating our investor visa settings is a key part of our strategy to attract high-value investors," Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash said.
“Applicants who make acceptable direct investments, among other requirements, will be eligible for the new visa with a $5 million minimum investment and receive the highest rating which is a lower minimum amount than those who choose more indirect investments. The minimum amount required for indirect investments will be $15 million," the minister added.
All you need to know about the investor migrant visa
*The new Active Investor Plus visa category will replace the existing Investor 1 and Investor 2 visa categories. Eligibility criteria for New Zealand's Active Investor Plus visa category includes a minimum $5 million investment and only 50% of that can be invested in listed equities.
*The new Active Investor Plus visa will open on 19 September 2022. Applications under the Investor 1 and Investor 2 visas will no longer be accepted after 27 July 2022.
The government said said that all applications in the current pipeline will continue to be processed by Immigration New Zealand.
*The old visas often resulted in migrants investing in shares and bonds rather than directly into New Zealand companies. "We want to encourage active investment into New Zealand, which generates more high-skilled jobs and economic growth compared to passive investment," Nash said.
*The minimum amount required for indirect investments will be $15 million
*Eligibility criteria for the new visa includes a minimum NZ$5 million ($3.1 million) investment and only 50% of that can be invested in listed equities. Individuals will need to make a minimum investment of $5 million in New Zealand for active investments. It will cap so-called passive investment to 50% of a minimum $15 million investment.
*Passive investment in listed equities (shares) will only be allowed to make up 50% of the new investment, while investment in bonds and property will not be counted as passive investments.
*New Zealand government is improving the flexibility for the investor by allowing them to invest over a three-year period and maintain their investments up to the end of a fourth year.
*Investors will need to spend at least 117 days, or around a month a year, in New Zealand over the four-year investment period. This is increased from 88 days in the previous category in order to ensure that investors are actively getting hands on with local companies to help them grow.
