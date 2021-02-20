OPEN APP
Home >News >World >New Zealand says Covid vaccinations 'small step in long journey'
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a vaccinator in Auckland, New Zealand (via REUTERS)
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a vaccinator in Auckland, New Zealand (via REUTERS)

New Zealand says Covid vaccinations 'small step in long journey'

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 03:25 PM IST AFP

  • The vaccine drive begins just days after authorities lifted a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland
  • The rollout marked a 'small but important step in a long journey', the country's director-general of health said with the initial focus on high risk citizens and those returning from overseas

New Zealand launched its Covid-19 vaccination programme Saturday but warned the initial rollout was only a small step in the long battle against the pandemic.

The Pacific nation has been widely praised for its handling of the coronavirus and has seen just 26 deaths in a population of five million.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with business leaders and captains of industry from various sectors at a meeting, in Chennai on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Petrol, diesel price hike: Centre, states should talk to lower fuel prices, says FM

1 min read . 03:15 PM IST
The leakage of the gas had reportedly affected people within a radius of about three kilometers.

NHRC accepts action taken in styrene gas leak tragedy in Andhra Pradesh

3 min read . 03:15 PM IST
Representational image

Japan lodges protest against Chinese ships' entry into its coastal water: Report

1 min read . 03:03 PM IST
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari approves five highway projects for Andhra, Uttar Pradesh

1 min read . 02:54 PM IST

The vaccine drive begins just days after authorities lifted a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland which confined most of the city's residents to their homes for three days.

"It's the start of what we might call a new chapter but we still have a long way to go," said Ashley Bloomfield, the country's director-general of health.

The rollout marked a "small but important step in a long journey", he added, with the initial focus on high risk citizens and those returning from overseas, along with border and quarantine workers.

Trans-Tasman neighbour Australia is to begin a similar rollout of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to frontline workers from Monday.

Both nations have closed borders to almost all international travellers, severely hurting the tourism industry which is a key pillar of the economy.

Despite the vaccine program, the New Zealand government has said it was unlikely overseas tourists would be allowed to return this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout