New Zealand Shooting: Three killed in Auckland shootout ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:27 AM IST
At least two people and an armed attacker were killed in a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand. FIFA Women's World Cup will proceed as planned.
AUCKLAND: At least two people and an armed attacker were killed and six others wounded in a shooting in New Zealand's largest city of Auckland on Thursday, hours ahead of the opening match of the Women's soccer World Cup in the city.
