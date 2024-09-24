New Zealand student visas: Apply before October to avoid delays; here’s how and other details

In bid to avoid visa delays in New Zealand, the government has asked candidates applying to universities in the country to send applications at least three months in advance

A press release from New Zealand Immigration said, while student visa applications are given priority at this time of year, the high volume of submissions can still slow down the process.

“The processing of student visas is a priority for us, particularly as we get closer to the end-of-the-year peak. We are getting ready for the summer processing peak, which begins in October each year. Applications take longer to be decided during this peak period, so it is important that anyone who is wanting to come to New Zealand to study in early 2025 applies early,” the release said.

The maximum number of student visas are applied between October and February.

Visa applicants for universities can wait up to five weeks to have their request processed. Here's how much it is likely to take for different institutions

For education providers like Te Pūkenga, visa processing takes around seven weeks. For PTEs, it may take up to six weeks, while schools have the shortest time of four weeks.

However, a disclaimer notes that while most visas are processed within these timeframes, some may take longer. Early application is advised. Check tools to apply for visas Education New Zealand (ENZ), in partnership with the Immigration Department, has released a three-minute video guide offers helpful tips that can boost applicants' chances of securing a student visa. Check here