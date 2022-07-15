New Zealand has been voted as one of the least preferred destinations when foreigners are considering shifting to another country. The expatriate networking organisation InterNations recently conducted a survey that showed New Zealand ranked 51 in an international ranking of 52 countries. However, it is only one point higher than Kuwait.

For the survey, the agency went on to interview nearly 12,000 respondents of 177 different nationalities living in 181 countries.

Why New Zealand in the least preferred country for immigrants?

New Zealand was the worst-performing country in terms of personal finance and health & wellbeing measures, as per the survey.

A total of 49% of respondents said their disposable household income was not enough to lead a comfortable life. And in the context of health & wellbeing measures, the country is rated negatively by 75% of respondents, compared with 35% globally.

As reported by The Guardian, " New Zealand also ranked below global averages for respondents feeling fairly paid for their work, seeing a purpose in their work or liking their working hours. “The cost of living is too high here in comparison to the salaries," one survey respondent from Botswana said. An expat from India was concerned about the “growing divide between the rich and poor"."

Its strongest suit was the outdoors – environment and climate was the only metric on which New Zealand ranked in the top half of countries. Its natural environment was loved by 95% of those arriving, compare with 83% globally – and on opportunities for recreational sports it ranked 84%, versus 75% elsewhere, The Guardian also said.

Which are the most preferred nation for immigrants?

Surprisingly, Mexico ranked at the top for scoring high in terms of personal finance and the ease of settling in. Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal, and Spain grabbed the top 5 spots.

A combination of factors contributed to the high rating for Australia's working conditions, which was ranked at number nine overall – people arriving were far more likely to feel that their jobs are well-designed and pay fairly for work done.

Each country was evaluated on 30 different factors which are linked to economic growth, stability, culture and experience of living.