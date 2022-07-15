New Zealand immigration on your mind? This may make you reconsider2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 09:56 PM IST
New Zealand ranked 51 in an international ranking of 52 when foreigners are considering shifting to another country.
New Zealand has been voted as one of the least preferred destinations when foreigners are considering shifting to another country. The expatriate networking organisation InterNations recently conducted a survey that showed New Zealand ranked 51 in an international ranking of 52 countries. However, it is only one point higher than Kuwait.