New Zealand closed its borders in March last year, requiring all international arrivals to undergo two weeks of hotel quarantine
The period was recently cut to seven days
New Zealand said Wednesday it will not reopen to foreign travellers for at least another five months, as it slowly relaxes some of the world's toughest pandemic border restrictions.
The Pacific nation's Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said New Zealanders stranded in Australia could return home from mid-January and Kiwis travelling from elsewhere would be allowed in a month later.
The border announcement comes as New Zealand prepares to revamp its domestic Covid-19 response to scrap lockdowns in recognition that the highly contagious Delta variant is now firmly embedded in the community.
Its previous strategy of eliminating the virus completely has resulted in just 40 deaths in a population of five million but officials have admitted Delta means the goal is no longer achievable.
Hipkins acknowledged many New Zealanders wanted the border open for Christmas but said it was not a realistic expectation.
"There continues to be a global pandemic, with case numbers surging in Europe and other parts of the world," he said.
"So we need to be careful about reopening our border, that's what we're doing and what we've always done."
Hipkins said from next month India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Fiji and Brazil would no longer be classified as very-high risk countries, making their nationals eligible to travel to New Zealand from April 30.
He said there was a possibility "bespoke" arrangements would allow international students and Australians to travel before April 30 but could offer no guarantees.
