VADODARA : A set of newborn twins have tested positive for Covid-19 infection in Gujarat's Vadodara.

According to Dr Sheel Iyer, Head, Department of Paediatrics, SSG Hospital, Vadodara, the newborns are currently stable and are being given supportive treatment in the hospital.

"The babies were brought back to the hospital after 15 days of being discharged with severe diarrhea and dehydration. We initially looked for all the normal causes of infections, but later when we got them tested for Covid-19 infection, and their reports came positive," the doctor said on Thursday.

She also informed that both parents of the newborn had also tested positive for coronavirus infection and are being treated for it.

"Both their caregivers also tested positive for Covid-19. Now both babies are stable. We are giving supportive treatment for the babies," Dr Iyer said.

