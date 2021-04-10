Newer covid symptoms you should know

Dr Gauri Agarwal, Founder-Director, Genestrings Diagnostic Centre talked about the factors that may have led to the rise in the number of cases and said, "The primary reason for the rise in cases is a rampant violation of COVID protocols. From the end of last year, we have seen how people have been careless about following COVID protocols and this rise in cases is no surprise. The other factor can be the various mutations of the virus, some of which may have been more transmissible than others. However, a more in-depth understanding of the mutant strains and their virulence is needed by conducting genome sequencing of more samples."