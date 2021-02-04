Newly reported cases, deaths increase in the US

Newly reported Covid-19 cases and deaths rose in the US, while hospitalizations continued to decrease, as Indiana said it had identified more than 1,500 previously unreported deaths related to the disease.

The US reported more than 119,000 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, up from 114,437 the previous day, but down from 152,478 a week earlier. The latest data was published early Thursday and may update later in the morning.

The nation’s seven-day moving average of cases, which smooths out irregularities in the data, was 141,425 on Tuesday, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins data. The 14-day average was 153,896. When the seven-day average is lower than the 14-day average, it suggests cases are declining.

The number of reported deaths in the US rose to more than 3,700 for Wednesday from 3,532 Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins data. But it was down from 3,943 a week earlier.

Indiana health officials on Wednesday said the state had identified an additional 1,507 Covid-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said the deaths, including 302 since the beginning of 2021, were found during a recent year-end audit of Covid-19 deaths. The newly identified deaths will be added to the state’s current tally of some 9,700 Covid-19 deaths.

Hospitalizations continued to decline, with 91,440 people hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to the Covid Tracking Project. It was the lowest number since Nov. 27 and the 22nd straight day of declines.

On the vaccine front, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. said Wednesday that it has a licensing agreement with Rockefeller University to take over development and manufacturing of a potential Covid-19 treatment discovered there that shows promise in fighting emerging mutations of the coronavirus.

Vaccine makers are racing to create new shots that can better protect people from dangerous new strains of the coronavirus, after recent testing showed the variants present a bigger-than-expected threat.

But progress on developing and distributing vaccines could have limited effect on the nation’s herd immunity unless enough Americans are willing to take the shot. If everyone in the US who says they definitely plan to get vaccinated does so, it won’t be enough to end the pandemic. That is because many Americans are either unsure about getting a Covid-19 shot or say they never will, new Census Bureau data show.

More than 26.5 million cases have so far been reported in the US, Johns Hopkins data show, and the country’s total death toll exceeds 450,000. World-wide, the total number of cases has surpassed 104.4 million and more than 2.26 million people have died from the disease.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

