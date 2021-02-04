Newly reported cases, deaths increase in the US

Newly reported cases, deaths increase in the US2 min read . 04:10 PM IST
Hospitalizations continued to decline, with 91,440 people hospitalized as of Wednesday
Newly reported Covid-19 cases and deaths rose in the US, while hospitalizations continued to decrease, as Indiana said it had identified more than 1,500 previously unreported deaths related to the disease.
The US reported more than 119,000 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, up from 114,437 the previous day, but down from 152,478 a week earlier. The latest data was published early Thursday and may update later in the morning.
