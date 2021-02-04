Subscribe
Home >News >World >Newly reported cases, deaths increase in the US
Photo: Bloomberg

Newly reported cases, deaths increase in the US

2 min read . 04:10 PM IST Adam Martin , The Wall Street Journal

Hospitalizations continued to decline, with 91,440 people hospitalized as of Wednesday

Newly reported Covid-19 cases and deaths rose in the US, while hospitalizations continued to decrease, as Indiana said it had identified more than 1,500 previously unreported deaths related to the disease.

The US reported more than 119,000 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, up from 114,437 the previous day, but down from 152,478 a week earlier. The latest data was published early Thursday and may update later in the morning.

