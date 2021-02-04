Newly reported cases, deaths increase in the US

The US reported more than 119,000 new coronavirus cases for Wednesday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, up from 114,437 the previous day, but down from 152,478 a week earlier. The latest data was published early Thursday and may update later in the morning.

