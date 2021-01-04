OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Newly-elected senators sworn in to form 117th US Congress
Newly-elected senators sworn in to form 117th US Congress
Newly-elected senators sworn in to form 117th US Congress

Newly-elected senators sworn in to form 117th US Congress

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 05:48 AM IST ANI

The House of Representatives and the Senate have convened their first sessions. Democrats have retained control over the lower house of Congress with a 222-to-211 advantage. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to be re-elected to a new two-year term.

New members of the US Senate, who were elected in the November vote, are being sworn in on Capitol Hill on Sunday noon as lawmakers convened to form the 117th Congress.

The House of Representatives and the Senate have convened their first sessions. Democrats have retained control over the lower house of Congress with a 222-to-211 advantage. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to be re-elected to a new two-year term.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is cheaper and can be stored at fridge temperature, which makes it easier to transport and use.

'Pivotal moment' as Britain set to roll out AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
BCCI President and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly.

Sourav Ganguly stable, his health parameters normal: Doctors

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to the House chamber in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., January 3, 2021. Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS?

Democrat Nancy Pelosi elected House Speaker with narrow majority

3 min read . 07:41 AM IST
PMAY (U), a flagship mission of central government implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was launched on June June 2015

PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Surat to get subsidy on loans

2 min read . 07:40 AM IST

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world

"To say the 117th Congress convenes at a challenging time would indeed be an understatement," US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said during remarks on the floor, adding "from political division to a deadly pandemic to adversaries around the world the hurdles before us are many and they are serious. But there's also plenty of reason for hope."

The new Congress convened shortly before a joint session on January 6 to confirm the Electoral College votes and certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20. Some Republicans in both chambers are expected to object to Biden's victory, although they have no practical chance of success.

Incumbent President Donald Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.




Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout