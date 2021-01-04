Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Newly-elected senators sworn in to form 117th US Congress
Newly-elected senators sworn in to form 117th US Congress

Newly-elected senators sworn in to form 117th US Congress

1 min read . 05:48 AM IST ANI

The House of Representatives and the Senate have convened their first sessions. Democrats have retained control over the lower house of Congress with a 222-to-211 advantage. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to be re-elected to a new two-year term.

New members of the US Senate, who were elected in the November vote, are being sworn in on Capitol Hill on Sunday noon as lawmakers convened to form the 117th Congress.

New members of the US Senate, who were elected in the November vote, are being sworn in on Capitol Hill on Sunday noon as lawmakers convened to form the 117th Congress.

The House of Representatives and the Senate have convened their first sessions. Democrats have retained control over the lower house of Congress with a 222-to-211 advantage. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to be re-elected to a new two-year term.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Pivotal moment' as Britain set to roll out AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly stable, his health parameters normal: Doctors

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST

Democrat Nancy Pelosi elected House Speaker with narrow majority

3 min read . 07:41 AM IST

PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Surat to get subsidy on loans

2 min read . 07:40 AM IST

The House of Representatives and the Senate have convened their first sessions. Democrats have retained control over the lower house of Congress with a 222-to-211 advantage. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to be re-elected to a new two-year term.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

'Pivotal moment' as Britain set to roll out AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly stable, his health parameters normal: Doctors

1 min read . 07:55 AM IST

Democrat Nancy Pelosi elected House Speaker with narrow majority

3 min read . 07:41 AM IST

PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Surat to get subsidy on loans

2 min read . 07:40 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | A year on, China is shaking up the world

"To say the 117th Congress convenes at a challenging time would indeed be an understatement," US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said during remarks on the floor, adding "from political division to a deadly pandemic to adversaries around the world the hurdles before us are many and they are serious. But there's also plenty of reason for hope."

The new Congress convened shortly before a joint session on January 6 to confirm the Electoral College votes and certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20. Some Republicans in both chambers are expected to object to Biden's victory, although they have no practical chance of success.

Incumbent President Donald Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.