News anchor experiences initial stage of stroke on live TV | Watch video

News anchor experiences initial stage of stroke on live TV | Watch video2 min read . 02:01 PM IST
- A news anchor from Oklahoma experienced the ‘beginning of a stroke’ on live TV
A news anchor from Oklahoma experienced the "beginning of a stroke" while reporting news on live TV last weekend.
Anchor Julie Chin, who works for NBC affiliate KJRH was reading the news of the attempted launch of NASA's Artemis 1 rocket when she began to stumble over her words.
In the video, Chin apologized to the channel's viewers. She said, "I’m sorry, something is going on with me this morning, and I apologize to everybody," before passing over to the station’s meteorologist.
The next day, Chin wrote a Facebook post wherein she explained that the episode seemed to have come out of nowhere" and that she “felt great before our show."
As the broadcast started, she says she began to lose vision in one eye and her hand and arm went numb.
She added, "Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter. If you were watching Saturday morning, you know how desperately I tried to steer the show forward, but the words just wouldn’t come".
She tried to text her husband but again struggled with words, writing, "I need help. Something is not Run today. My work won't work is working my help my..."
During the episode, Chin's colleague called 911 and was taken to the hospital where she underwent “all sorts of tests."
“At this point, doctors think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke. There are still lots of questions, and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine," she wrote.
After the incident, the channel KJRH implored its viewers to learn the warning signs. The American Stroke Association explains the symptoms in an acronym-FAST which stands for-- Face drooping, Arm weakness or numbness, Speech Slurred or impeded, and Time to call 911.
Other warning signs of strokes include--confusion, trouble seeing in one or both eyes, dizziness or loss of balance, a severe headache with no obvious cause, and numbness in the face or leg, especially on one side of the body.
According to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 800,000 Americans experience a stroke each year. And, three-quarters of those are first-time strokes.
