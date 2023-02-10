News Corp joins layoffs drive, plans to cut 5% workforce - here's why
The company stated that it has incurred $6 million in one-time costs which are associated with its plans to merge with Fox Corp.
News Corp would cut around 5% of its workforce which accounts for 1,250 jobs after the media conglomerate fell short of quarterly Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue, disturbed by a decline across its businesses including news, the company said on Friday.
