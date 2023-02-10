News Corp would cut around 5% of its workforce which accounts for 1,250 jobs after the media conglomerate fell short of quarterly Wall Street estimates for profit and revenue, disturbed by a decline across its businesses including news, the company said on Friday.

In an official statement, the company also stated that it has incurred $6 million in one-time costs which are associated with its plans to merge with Fox Corp. In January, News Corp Executive Chairman and Fox Co-Chairman Rupert Murdoch scrapped the plan, according to Reuters.

A sudden fall in advertising spending by businesses hit by rising inflation. It is also said that higher interest rates have dented one of the major sources of revenue for companies such as News Corp, which publishes the Wall Street Journal.

Chief Executive Robert Thomson, in a statement, said that a surge in interest rates and acute inflation had a tangible impact on all of its businesses. The company's shares were down nearly 3% in extended trading.

Thomson further said that there were some initiatives underway to combat the slowdown which includes layoffs, Reuters reported

“The job cuts will be made across all businesses and result in savings of at least $130 million on an annualized basis," the company's Chief Executive said.

In the third quarter, the company expects to see one-time costs related to the withdrawn Fox-News Corp proposal and its previously announced exploration of a sale of Move Inc, which operates the Realtor.com website, to CoStar Group, the statement read.

In the second quarter, the advertising revenue fell 10.6% to $464 million, while Fox's ad revenue in the December quarter rose 4% thanks to a boost from the World Cup and the US midterm election.

Revenue was $2.52 billion in the second quarter that ended December 31, while analysts on average expected $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv data. Adjusted earnings per share were 14 cents, while analysts were expecting 19 cents.

(With Reuters inputs)