News platform Axios cuts 50 jobs, calls move ‘painful but necessary’, says report

News platform Axios in a memo told employees 50 positions are being axed. The company employs 500, so this represents a 10 per cent reduction in strength.

Livemint
Published7 Aug 2024, 08:52 AM IST
Axios employs 500 people, so the cuts indicate a 10 per cent trim in staff strength
Axios employs 500 people, so the cuts indicate a 10 per cent trim in staff strength(Representative Image)

News media platform Axios is axing 50 jobs or 10 per cent of its employees in a move CEO and co-founder Jim VandeHei blamed on the "rapidly changing media landscape", the New York Post reported.

In a memo to staff, VandeHei said the company is making "difficult changes to adapt fast to a rapidly changing media landscape”. Axios employs 500 people.

A spokesperson for Axios refused to confirm which divisions would see the cuts, the report added.

Also Read | Top events today: Q1 results, Olympics, President Murmu in New Zealand and more

‘Tectonic Shifts in Media Landscape’

“We’re eliminating about 50 positions to get ahead of tectonic shifts in the media, technology and reader needs/ habits. This is a painful but necessary move to tighten our strategic focus and shift investment to our core growth areas," he wrote.

He added that Friday (August 9) would be the last day for fired employees and said that details of their severance packages will be provided before that.

In his memo, the CEO expressed sadness at the decision, but said he took responsibility, adding that the "right way way to handle this is forthrightly and transparently.”

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 day 11 highlight: Neeraj Chopra, Phogat qualify for finals

“This isn’t a reflection on anyone’s work — it’s because of changes in the media business. If you’re understandably upset by the decision, please direct your frustration at me," he stated.

Slowdown in Media

The report noted that the layoffs at Axios come as a number of US media companies have witnessed a drastic shrinking of advertising revenues and slowed web traffic due to Google and Facebook's search algorithm changes.

In January, Business Insider sacked 8 per cent of its employees, while start-up The Messenger completely shut down in the same month. The venture was not even a year old and left 300 jobless and without severance, as per the NY Post report.

Also Read | Whale breach seen during Paris Olympics surfing semifinal competition in Tahiti

VandeHei co-founded Axios with Mike Allen and Roy Schwartz, his cohorts from Politico, in 2016. The company was sold to Cox Enterprises in 2022 for $525 million.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Aug 2024, 08:52 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldNews platform Axios cuts 50 jobs, calls move ‘painful but necessary’, says report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    325.30
    09:44 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    19.1 (6.24%)

    Tata Power

    432.50
    09:44 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    -4.3 (-0.98%)

    Bharat Electronics

    294.00
    09:44 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    6.7 (2.33%)

    Tata Steel

    152.65
    09:44 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    2.4 (1.6%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Safari Industries India

    2,329.55
    09:34 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    190.3 (8.9%)

    Oil India

    612.30
    09:34 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    41 (7.18%)

    Triveni Turbines

    662.90
    09:34 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    43.5 (7.02%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    99.08
    09:34 AM | 7 AUG 2024
    5.5 (5.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue